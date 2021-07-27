554 Shares in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 554 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,148,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth about $718,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 167,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 12,754 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth about $3,365,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 604,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,230,000 after purchasing an additional 54,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

RHI opened at $93.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.69. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $98.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

