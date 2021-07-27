California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 379 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,981 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $8,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $69.47 on Tuesday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

