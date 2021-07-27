Brokerages Expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to Announce $0.83 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. IHS Markit posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities raised their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFO. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $113.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit has a 52 week low of $76.04 and a 52 week high of $116.58. The company has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

