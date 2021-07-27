$0.27 EPS Expected for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. CNH Industrial posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 485.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 166.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.12. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

