California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 275 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Grand Canyon Education worth $8,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,101,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,285,000 after purchasing an additional 20,347 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,332,000 after purchasing an additional 184,099 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 43.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,745,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,007,000 after purchasing an additional 827,514 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 13.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,797,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,559,000 after purchasing an additional 207,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $107,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $90.68 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $75.64 and a one year high of $115.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.