California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 141 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $8,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 4.0% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in CMC Materials by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in CMC Materials by 8.6% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 34,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in CMC Materials by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,164,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,882,000 after purchasing an additional 28,135 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CMC Materials by 4.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CMC Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.40.

CCMP opened at $139.14 on Tuesday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.01 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.84.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

