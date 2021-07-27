California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $8,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in frontdoor by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in frontdoor by 10.1% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in frontdoor by 0.3% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 133,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in frontdoor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in frontdoor by 1,406.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of FTDR opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.52. frontdoor, inc. has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.72 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 161.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

