Zendesk (ZEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. On average, analysts expect Zendesk to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZEN stock opened at $150.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.80 and a beta of 1.23. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $85.19 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.24.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total transaction of $1,351,490.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 94,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,670,989.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $688,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 183,545 shares of company stock valued at $25,115,453. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.38.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

