Lantheus (LNTH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lantheus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lantheus alerts:

LNTH stock opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.73, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $28.74.

In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $182,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,887.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.