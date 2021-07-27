Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Diebold Nixdorf has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $943.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.31 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DBD opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 3.36. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $17.30.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.