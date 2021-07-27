AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 18,552 Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 14.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,416 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,552 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 35,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCH stock opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Banco de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $650.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.47 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit and debit cards.

