AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $67.49 on Tuesday. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $71.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

