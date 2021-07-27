AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 3,222 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of 1st Source worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 1st Source by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in 1st Source by 278.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in 1st Source by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other 1st Source news, CFO Andrea G. Short sold 2,200 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $109,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,112.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRCE opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.76. 1st Source Co. has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $51.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.19.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. 1st Source had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 11.31%. On average, analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 37.85%.

1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

