United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UAL. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,678,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $32,032,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,523,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,271,000 after acquiring an additional 556,693 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 713,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,054,000 after acquiring an additional 463,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 235.2% during the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 636,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,611,000 after buying an additional 446,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($9.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

