Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,782 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Badger Meter worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1,397.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 14.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:BMI opened at $99.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22 and a beta of 0.76. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $122.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

In other Badger Meter news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $762,659.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,682.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

