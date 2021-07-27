Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 190,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 39.5% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 15,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 20.1% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 157.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

UGP stock opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 1.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

