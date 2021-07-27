The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $17,302,000. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $20,600,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,060 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,217,000 after purchasing an additional 225,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $7,078,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

In other news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $461,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $255,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,108.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,160 shares of company stock worth $5,934,989. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $54.52 on Tuesday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.63.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAKE. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

The Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.