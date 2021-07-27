Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 88,192 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 85.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,192 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in FirstService were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 49.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,859,000 after purchasing an additional 137,850 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 319,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,364,000 after purchasing an additional 20,191 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FirstService by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,341,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skye Global Management LP grew its position in FirstService by 9.7% during the first quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSV shares. Raymond James downgraded FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.17.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $180.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.60 and a beta of 0.93. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.68 and a fifty-two week high of $185.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $711.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.48 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 16.34%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.