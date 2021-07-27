Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF (NASDAQ:DWIN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF (NASDAQ:DWIN) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $791,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $978,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 168,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,856,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF by 105.5% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 411,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 211,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DWIN opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79.

