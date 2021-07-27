70,000 Shares in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Epiphany Technology Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPHY. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EPHY opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

