Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 13,389 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,389 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Timken were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in The Timken by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in The Timken by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Timken by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The Timken alerts:

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $200,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 37,635 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $3,348,009.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,614,516.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,693 shares of company stock valued at $15,569,086. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TKR opened at $77.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.74. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The Timken’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.