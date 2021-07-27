Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $647,000 Investment in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Radius Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 35.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 55.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health stock opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.97. Radius Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.28 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

RDUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

