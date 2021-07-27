Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 20.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,659,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,166,000 after buying an additional 424,300 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,095,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,762,000 after buying an additional 21,980 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,760,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4,949.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 762,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,876,000 after buying an additional 747,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HE opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.02.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $642.95 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 75.14%.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $152,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HE. Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

