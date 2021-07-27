Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in SiTime by 160.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,396,000 after buying an additional 901,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SiTime by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,096,000 after buying an additional 128,293 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SiTime by 53.3% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after buying an additional 147,491 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SiTime by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,015,000 after buying an additional 9,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SiTime by 34.3% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 338,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,414,000 after buying an additional 86,574 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SITM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

In related news, Director Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $295,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $393,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,386 shares of company stock worth $6,455,569. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SITM opened at $124.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.48. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $50.56 and a 1-year high of $151.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -249.02 and a beta of 0.56.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. SiTime’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

