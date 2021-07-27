Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New Investment in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.3% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.37. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

