Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 159.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ally Financial were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,773,000 after purchasing an additional 18,819 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Ally Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 60,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Ally Financial by 10.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 49.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,486,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,194,000 after purchasing an additional 495,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $151,771.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,478.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,422 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.13.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

