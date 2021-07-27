Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 159.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ally Financial were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917,124 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,496 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,210,000 after purchasing an additional 242,892 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,544,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,345,000 after purchasing an additional 877,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $154,505,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,121,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,250 shares of company stock worth $1,413,422. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

NYSE ALLY opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $19.86 and a one year high of $56.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.