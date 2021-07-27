Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 34,564 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 34,564 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.27% of Allegion worth $30,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Allegion by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $284,359,000 after purchasing an additional 297,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $138.67 price objective on shares of Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.11.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $138.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.46. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $94.01 and a 12-month high of $144.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,573.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,399 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

