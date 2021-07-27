Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Holdings Increased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 461.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,074,000 after purchasing an additional 74,594 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 25,320 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,763,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,679,000 after purchasing an additional 60,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $60.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on IBKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $1,437,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,888,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,789,515.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 580,000 shares of company stock worth $38,337,600 over the last ninety days. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

