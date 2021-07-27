Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 461.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,097,000 after buying an additional 1,064,561 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,763,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 857,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,614,000 after buying an additional 660,417 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 908,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,385,000 after buying an additional 335,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,219,000 after buying an additional 268,094 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,445,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,927,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,921,219.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 580,000 shares of company stock worth $38,337,600. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on IBKR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $60.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.28. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

