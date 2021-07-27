Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

OPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Office Properties Income Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of OPI opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 1.32. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.10 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

