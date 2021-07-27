Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to post earnings of $8.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $187.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.41 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 22.38%. On average, analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to post $33 EPS for the current fiscal year and $37 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $266.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.57. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $129.35 and a 52 week high of $300.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 23.31 and a current ratio of 23.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $834,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,443.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $334.00 to $331.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

