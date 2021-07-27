Analysts Expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will announce $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.37. Ingevity posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on NGVT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

NYSE NGVT opened at $82.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.98. Ingevity has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $89.55.

In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ingevity by 453.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

