Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Coherent were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COHR. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at about $163,531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherent by 778.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $143,934,000 after acquiring an additional 504,370 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coherent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,481,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,544,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $254.22 on Tuesday. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $270.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.47.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Coherent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

