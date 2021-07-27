Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nemetschek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

OTCMKTS NEMTF opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $74.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.78.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

