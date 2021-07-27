Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 522.67 ($6.83).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, insider Nigel S. Terrington bought 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £18,575.48 ($24,268.98).

LON:PAG opened at GBX 536.50 ($7.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 520.43. The stock has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91. Paragon Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 287.20 ($3.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 576 ($7.53).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

