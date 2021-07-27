Skyline Champion (SKY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Skyline Champion to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $447.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Skyline Champion to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Shares of SKY stock opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 2.17. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.07.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

In other Skyline Champion news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $595,646.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,355.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $5,948,623.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,619,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,692 shares of company stock worth $9,912,648. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.