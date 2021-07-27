Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DPSGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of DPSGY stock opened at $69.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.14. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $71.07.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 26.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

