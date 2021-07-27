Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 1,466.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $41.09 on Tuesday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -410.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.13.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier bought 2,600 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,480.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

