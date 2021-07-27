Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 2,627 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 26,270.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in WESCO International were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 7,750.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 135,625 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in WESCO International by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 214,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after buying an additional 42,026 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in WESCO International by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in WESCO International by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 176,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after buying an additional 24,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in WESCO International by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WCC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.14.

In related news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $764,004.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,876.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $6,102,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,775,185.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,080 shares of company stock worth $7,704,013 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WCC stock opened at $102.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.45. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $113.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.30.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

