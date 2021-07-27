Contrasting Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) & Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD)

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) and Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and Dover Motorsports’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enthusiast Gaming $54.47 million 6.62 -$20.05 million ($0.24) -20.54 Dover Motorsports $38.54 million 2.18 $7.48 million N/A N/A

Dover Motorsports has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enthusiast Gaming.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Enthusiast Gaming and Dover Motorsports, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enthusiast Gaming 0 0 3 0 3.00 Dover Motorsports 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enthusiast Gaming currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.84%. Given Enthusiast Gaming’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Enthusiast Gaming is more favorable than Dover Motorsports.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.6% of Dover Motorsports shares are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of Dover Motorsports shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and Dover Motorsports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enthusiast Gaming -35.04% -23.40% -16.12% Dover Motorsports 19.27% 5.35% 4.13%

Summary

Dover Motorsports beats Enthusiast Gaming on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; and hosts other gaming events. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc. markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc. Dover Motorsports, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

