Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alamo Group were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

ALG stock opened at $144.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.52 and a 12-month high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.66.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

ALG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $221,139.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,324,470.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $29,831.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,125.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,956 shares of company stock worth $3,344,945 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

