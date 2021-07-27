Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,260,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,574,000 after buying an additional 680,862 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,580,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,551,000 after purchasing an additional 380,544 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,537 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,835,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,179,000 after purchasing an additional 54,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.37. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.75.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

