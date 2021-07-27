Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $6.80 Million Holdings in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,983,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 827,977 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.18% of Qudian worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Qudian in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qudian in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Qudian by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 181,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 91,736 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Qudian by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,551 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qudian by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 312,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QD opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $478.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. Qudian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 23.71, a current ratio of 23.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 15.24%.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc operates a technology platform for the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in the People's Republic of China. Its technology platform enables credit providers to offer consumer credit to young generation of consumers. The company offers small credit products to consumers; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis; and loan recommendation and referral services to third-party financial service providers.

