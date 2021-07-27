Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,846 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $6,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 11.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLKB. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,441,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $144,624.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,622 shares of company stock worth $1,720,876 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BLKB opened at $72.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.80. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,207.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.86 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

