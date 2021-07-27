Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 148.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 25.3% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 27.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBRDA stock opened at $171.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 69.23 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $128.58 and a 52 week high of $173.40.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

