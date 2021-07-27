Barclays PLC Has $103,000 Holdings in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 154.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,222 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2,116.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 684,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 258,834 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 95.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 86,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 42,047 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,253,000 after buying an additional 692,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VYGR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.94.

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.11.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Voyager Therapeutics Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

