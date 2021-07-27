Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Victory Capital by 1.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Victory Capital by 125.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC lifted its position in Victory Capital by 15.3% in the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Victory Capital by 26.6% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $33.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Victory Capital had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The firm had revenue of $212.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. Analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VCTR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Victory Capital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.