Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC Purchases 20,740 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,338 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 17.9% of Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $42,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in salesforce.com by 83.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $557,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,143 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,572,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $794,936,000 after purchasing an additional 588,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,484,426 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,220,449,000 after purchasing an additional 575,056 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $247.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $229.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $187.37 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $1,222,850.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,947.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.43, for a total value of $1,152,379.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,575,262.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,016 shares of company stock worth $97,389,929 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.