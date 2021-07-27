Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 90.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 322,754 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 44,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.33. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.